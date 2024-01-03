Applications now open for Isle Royale National Park Artists-in-Residence program

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the Isle Royale National Park (IRNP) Artist-in-Residence program are now open.

Artists of all mediums visit the island and use this opportunity to create artwork, songs and even poetry in the lush wilderness. It is a program that continues to go strong after more than 30 years.

“This residency includes a wilderness cabin, where they have lodging during their time,” IRNP Supervisory Park Ranger Christopher Amidon said. “They have access to trails, canoes and other types of experiences on Isle Royale.”

Between three and four adults will be selected for the adult program, staying at a cabin on Scoville Point in Tobin Harbor. They will have two to three weeks for their work, scheduled between mid-June to early September. As part of the program, these artists must donate a trip-inspired piece of their work to be used by the IRNP.

There is also a Teen Artist Exploration program available for younger applicants. That program will run for six days in July.

“We have a team mentor that travels with them to the island,” Amidon continued. “The artist that happens to be on the island at that time will also interact and engage with them so that teens can experience their art at Isle Royale through the eyes and experiences of a professional artist.”

The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC) supports both programs. CCCAC Executive Director Cynthia Cote encourages all artists in the area to apply.

“It also gives artists an opportunity to really delve into their work without the day-to-day interruptions,” Cote said. “So, their job on the island is just to do their art, and that’s precious.”

Applications for both programs are due by Feb. 16. To apply for the adult program, click here and for the teenage program, click here.

