What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

The $842.4 million Powerball jackpot won by a player in Michigan has cracked the top 10 largest U.S. jackpots in lottery games
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
The $842.4 million Powerball jackpot won Monday by a player in Michigan has cracked the top 10 largest U.S. jackpots in lottery games.

Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

10. $842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

