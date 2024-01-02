UP Publishers and Authors Association announces 2024 ‘Notable Book List’

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA) announced its 2024 notable book list.

There are 10 books on the UPPAA’s 5th annual “U.P. Notable Books List.”

Marquette resident Tyler Tichelaar wrote and published “Odin’s Eye,” a time-travel novel set in Marquette.

“I played on a lot of local Marquette history. Specifically, the Longyear family with the Longyear Mansion being moved,” Tichelaar said.

Tichelaar owns his own publishing company, Marquette Fiction. This is the second year his work has been featured on the notable book list. He said he is honored by the recognition.

“More authors are writing in the U.P. than ever before, largely due to the self-publishing revolution,” Tichelaar said. “The U.P. has its own culture and identity that’s different from the Lower Peninsula. It deserves to have its list.”

Sue Harrison of Pickford also has a novel on the list. She said her historical fiction novel “Mid-Wife’s Touch,” is set in Missouri, but based on her experience living in the U.P.

“It has the same feeling of the gifts of the outdoors, the gifts of nature, but also the challenges and survival is a big part of that one,” Harrison said.

Harrison is the author of seven best-selling novels and was added to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan literary hall of fame in May 2023.

“We have learned that we need to promote our own and have a loud voice for ourselves,” Harrison said.

The Crystal Falls District Community Library will host a virtual book club again this year for the books on the list. At the end of each month, one author on the list will host a Zoom meeting to discuss their work.

“The largest book club meeting we’ve had had 56 households on the Zoom, and I don’t think we have had less than 10,” said Evelyn Gathu, Crystal Falls District Community Library director.

Find a full list of the notable books here. The library book club information can be found here.

