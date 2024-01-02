Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled due to lack of snow

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2024 Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race has been canceled due to lack of snow.

The race was scheduled to take place January 6-7 at the Muskallonge Lake State Park in Newberry.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the trails currently have less than an inch of snow and conditions are not save for dogs and their mushers.

This is the second year in a row that the race was canceled due to lack of snow.

In a Facebook Post, the Board of Directors said that “the lack of snow in our area is not only a detriment to us, but to the entire Tahquamenon Community. Please continue to support our sponsors; this mild winter has led to a huge decrease in the winter tourism that our area thrives on.”

The Board of Directors will be looking into all options for the successful running of this race in the future.

