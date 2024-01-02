Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled due to lack of snow

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2024 Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race has been canceled due to lack of snow.

The race was scheduled to take place January 6-7 at the Muskallonge Lake State Park in Newberry.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the trails currently have less than an inch of snow and conditions are not save for dogs and their mushers.

This is the second year in a row that the race was canceled due to lack of snow.

In a Facebook Post, the Board of Directors said that “the lack of snow in our area is not only a detriment to us, but to the entire Tahquamenon Community. Please continue to support our sponsors; this mild winter has led to a huge decrease in the winter tourism that our area thrives on.”

The Board of Directors will be looking into all options for the successful running of this race in the future.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
The Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic that the tournament will proceed as planned.
Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Downtown Marquette celebrates the New Year
Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman cuts into the NYE meatball after its descent into tomato...
Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop

Latest News

Inspired by their own experiences as patients and caregivers, the owners of the business want...
Northern Specialty Health aims to keep helping customers following 10 years of business
Advantedge Sports Training in Marquette
Advantedge Sports Training in Marquette to host grand re-opening Saturday
Rain, snow showers transitioning to snow Wednesday with moderate bursts, poor visibility...
Lake effect snow picking up midweek in the northwest wind belts
MSP car
MSP educates commercial drivers in human trafficking prevention