Northern Specialty Health aims to keep helping customers following 10 years of business

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis retailer shop Northern Specialty Health is celebrating being in business for just over a decade.

It is the oldest independent cannabis shop in the U.P. and was the only dispensary in the area for many years.

The business was purchased by current Owners Penny and Ryan Milkey in 2013. Both entered the business to provide people in the area with medicine they depended on. This was inspired by their own experiences as patients and caregivers.

Penny says they are proud of the help they’ve brought to the community.

“People will tell us they are sleeping better, they’re eating better, they just feel better,” Penny said. “They’re taking less of other medications, or they’re perhaps consuming less alcohol.”

Penny says that the legalization of marijuana has caused things to change. Multiple dispensaries have entered the market across not just the county, but the U.P. as a whole in the time since.

“The amount of cannabis shops in the U.P. has impacted our business,” Penny continued. “We used to draw customers from outside of the state, where now, they’re stopping at the borders. But we do have a great local group of people that always support us, and we get a lot of people from out of state like tourists and visitors, still.”

Penny notes that they have no plans to slow down, however, saying that the business will remain open for as long as they want to keep doing it.

“We love the plant, we love the community, and we know that it helps people,” Penny added. “And we are here for the right reasons.”

