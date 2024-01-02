No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt when a portable sauna caught fire in downtown Marquette Monday evening.

The Marquette Fire Department said it was dispatched to 614 N. Third Street a little after 6:00 p.m.

Firefighters said they found a fully engulfed portable sauna.

The fire was contained within an hour.

After checking an adjacent building and vehicle, fire crews said they performed salvage and overhaul operations.

The Marquette Fire Department said it was assisted on scene by Marquette Township Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, the Marquette Police Department, UP Health System EMS and the Marquette Board of Light and Power.

20 firefighters responded to the scene.

