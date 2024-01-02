No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt when a portable sauna caught fire in downtown Marquette Monday evening.

The Marquette Fire Department said it was dispatched to 614 N. Third Street a little after 6:00 p.m.

Firefighters said they found a fully engulfed portable sauna.

The fire was contained within an hour.

After checking an adjacent building and vehicle, fire crews said they performed salvage and overhaul operations.

The Marquette Fire Department said it was assisted on scene by Marquette Township Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, the Marquette Police Department, UP Health System EMS and the Marquette Board of Light and Power.

20 firefighters responded to the scene.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week
Marquette Mountain is hard at work to make enough snow to open its runs
Temperature changes affect New Year’s recreation
RC Car for racing
First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Downtown Marquette celebrates the New Year

Latest News

Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman cuts into the NYE meatball after its descent into tomato...
Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop
Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop
The Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic that the tournament will proceed as planned.
Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions
Queen City Running Company holds annual SISU Resolution Run in Marquette