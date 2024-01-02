MSP educates commercial drivers in human trafficking prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The month is dedicated to educating people on human trafficking and how they can prevent it.

The Michigan State Police is teaming up with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate commercial drivers on how they can stop human trafficking.

According to the MSP, it’s important to get this information to truck drivers.

“Human trafficking is obviously a huge issue across the country and that includes the State of Michigan,” said Lieutenant Mark Gianunzio, Michigan State Police 8th district public information officer. “Even up here in the Upper Peninsula, we do see some human trafficking. Not a ton of it in this area of trafficking through commercial vehicles, but it is present and we want to make sure that we’re doing our very best to curb that.”

If you notice a potential victim, call the U.P. Human Trafficking Helpline at 906-299-9243, the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

