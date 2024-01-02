MSP educates commercial drivers in human trafficking prevention

MSP car
MSP car(WLUC photo)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The month is dedicated to educating people on human trafficking and how they can prevent it.

The Michigan State Police is teaming up with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate commercial drivers on how they can stop human trafficking.

According to the MSP, it’s important to get this information to truck drivers.

“Human trafficking is obviously a huge issue across the country and that includes the State of Michigan,” said Lieutenant Mark Gianunzio, Michigan State Police 8th district public information officer. “Even up here in the Upper Peninsula, we do see some human trafficking. Not a ton of it in this area of trafficking through commercial vehicles, but it is present and we want to make sure that we’re doing our very best to curb that.”

If you notice a potential victim, call the U.P. Human Trafficking Helpline at 906-299-9243, the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Downtown Marquette celebrates the New Year
The Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic that the tournament will proceed as planned.
Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman cuts into the NYE meatball after its descent into tomato...
Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop

Latest News

The restaurant offered half-off appetizers and happy hour all night.
Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Rose Bowl watch party
The party featured dinner, live music from The Bad Mother Truckers and a fireworks display.
Pine Mountain Ski Resort rings in the New Year
This is the 25th year the museum has hosted a ball drop.
UP Children’s Museum rings in 2024 with family ball drop
The restaurant hosted 80 patrons on Sunday to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Oddfellows Restaurant celebrates New Year’s Eve
Aspirus says patients of the Iron County Eye Center will now have access to a broader range of...
Aspirus Health announces transition of Iron County Eye Center