Marquette City Police Department says NYE celebrations went “smoothly”

Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds gathered in Downtown Marquette over the weekend to ring in the new year.

With warmer-than-usual temperatures and the new social district, the Marquette City Police Department amped up its presence at the ball drop this year.

According to the Marquette City Police Department, the volume of police-related incidents was consistent with past years, but the calls were different this year.

“It was just different in our calls for service,” said Seth Bjorne, Marquette City Police Department sergeant. “A lot of times on New Year’s Eve we’re dealing with a lot of drunk and disorderlies, that kind of thing. This year, it was domestic disturbances and domestic assaults. That was up for whatever reason. I’d say overall, it went smoothly.”

Sgt. Bjorne said things were calm, partially because the department had 15 officers on duty, including four in the social district.

