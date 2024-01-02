Lawry’s Pasty Shop made 60K pasties in 2023, looks ahead to new year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 was a record-breaking year for one Marquette area pasty shop. Lawry’s Pasty Shop made more than 60,000 pasties last year.

The shop has two locations, one in Marquette and one in Ishpeming. The store manager said staff would arrive early in the morning and prepare food almost all day.

“We have 200-300 pasties going out per day in the store in just retail sales. We also do a lot of wholesale to nursing homes, schools, NMU, ski hills, all of that,” said Adora Lawry, Lawry’s Pasty Shop Manager.

Lawry said she wants to meet or surpass last year’s totals, and said the key to doing that is the help of her team.

