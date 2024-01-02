Lake effect snow picking up midweek in the northwest wind belts

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A clipper system over Ontario brushes widely scattered wintry showers over Upper Michigan Tuesday, mainly over the eastern counties before a transition to lake effect snow following system passage. Brief bursts of snow are possible to impact areas in the northwest wind belts Wednesday -- accumulations of three to six inches possible, plus visibilities below a quarter-mile at times from patchy blowing snow. Snow dwindles Thursday as high pressure returns to the U.P., only to return towards the weekend as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.

Though temperatures trend above historical averages the next seven days, they range at or below the freezing mark to hold as much of the snow to accumulate this first week of 2024.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers, then scattered lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts towards morning; moderate bursts possible

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow in the northwest through north wind belts early, plus patchy blowing snow; snow falling lighter towards evening; blustery with north wind gusts around 30 mph near Lake Superior

>Highs: 20s/30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow, then gradually clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy early then turning mostly cloudy in the evening with snow moving in west

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers, tapering towards evening

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

