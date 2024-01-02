‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Downtown Marquette celebrates the New Year
The Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic that the tournament will proceed as planned.
Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman cuts into the NYE meatball after its descent into tomato...
Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
MSP car
MSP educates commercial drivers in human trafficking prevention
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say