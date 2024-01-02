A chill followed by clipper snow

We’re starting with clear skies and chill in the air. Clouds increase with skies becoming cloudy during the day. A trough passes through this afternoon triggering some light snow in the east. Otherwise, a clipper front swings through with light snow. Lake effect snow continues during the day along the northwesterly wind belts. Snowfall amounts in the north will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ in the higher elevations of Houghton, Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Watch out for slick road conditions tomorrow. There are more chances for light snow this weekend as another front moves through the region.

Today: Morning sunshine then becoming cloudy. Afternoon light snow east

>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along shorelines

Wednesday: Lake effect snow across the north and breezy

>Highs: Mid 20s west, low 30s east

Thursday: Isolated flurries north

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with snow west

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with lake effect snow north

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.