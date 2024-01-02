A chill followed by clipper snow
We’re starting with clear skies and chill in the air. Clouds increase with skies becoming cloudy during the day. A trough passes through this afternoon triggering some light snow in the east. Otherwise, a clipper front swings through with light snow. Lake effect snow continues during the day along the northwesterly wind belts. Snowfall amounts in the north will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ in the higher elevations of Houghton, Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Watch out for slick road conditions tomorrow. There are more chances for light snow this weekend as another front moves through the region.
Today: Morning sunshine then becoming cloudy. Afternoon light snow east
>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along shorelines
Wednesday: Lake effect snow across the north and breezy
>Highs: Mid 20s west, low 30s east
Thursday: Isolated flurries north
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with light snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with snow west
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Cloudy with lake effect snow north
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
