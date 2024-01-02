Aspirus Health announces transition of Iron County Eye Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Health announced the transition of the Iron County Eye Center, an eye care services provider in Iron County, to Aspirus Health on Tuesday.

The organization says this transition is part of Aspirus Health’s ongoing commitment to enhancing comprehensive services available to the community and region. The transition also allows Aspirus Health to strengthen its position as a leader by integrating specialized eye care services into its existing array of services.

Aspirus says patients of the Iron County Eye Center will now have access to a broader range of resources including state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals.

“We are excited to formally welcome Dr. Verbrigghe, OD, and staff to the Aspirus family,” said Rhonda Buckallew, director of regional clinics. “We are now able to enhance eye care services and continue to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered health care that addresses the diverse needs of our area.”

Aspirus says patients can expect a seamless transition. Dr. Matthew Verbrigghe, OD, and staff will be employed by Aspirus Medical Group and continue to provide eye care services to the community. The practice will be renamed Aspirus Eye Center - Iron River and will remain at its current location, 229 W Genesee St., in Iron River.

Dr. Verbrigghe specializes in eye emergencies, ocular disease, pediatric vision and multifocal contact lens fitting.

“This transition is part of Aspirus’ ongoing commitment to the community and patient care,” said Rae Kaare, chief administrative officer for Aspirus Iron River. “This decision is rooted in our commitment to maintaining and enhancing the quality of care for our patients close to home.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Verbrigghe, call 906-265-9931.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.