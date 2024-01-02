Advantedge Sports Training in Marquette to host grand re-opening Saturday

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Advantedge Sports Training in Marquette has a new, larger space.

They’re celebrating 10 years in business with a grand re-opening on Saturday.

Owner Dustin Brancheau says the new location on Ridge Street triples the square footage and allows more space for a variety of workouts.

“Nothing has changed. The only thing that has changed is we have a lot more space to do a lot of our workouts. We’ve been able to get a lot of stuff done with a very small space over the last 10 years, and now we’ve just about tripled the amount of space we can get stuff done with,” Brancheau said.

Over the years, the gym has seen success in training plenty of athletes, including NFL player Jake Witt, Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner and Professional Boxer Makela Mayer. Brancheau says they’re always trying to expand what services they offer.

“We’re not just satisfied with what we’ve been doing. Always, every year we’re trying to learn something different, something cutting-edge but we’re also staying true to our basics as well. There’s nothing really fancy when trying to get somebody bigger, faster, stronger, it’s just a lot of hard work and a lot of consistency,” Brancheau said.

The owner says the Advantedge grand re-opening is a chance to show the new space and give away some prizes.

“We’re going to have food, we’re going to have raffles, we’ll have a bunch of stuff, we’re going to raffle off a year-long membership for our adults, and also a year-long package for our athletes as well, and U.P. Indoor Golf is one of our tenants, Active Physical Therapy is one of our tenants. We’ll be doing some stuff with them. They’ll be raffling off things as well so, it’s going to be a lot of fun for everybody involved,” Brancheau said.

The grand re-opening runs from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

