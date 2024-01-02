AAA: State gas price average enters 2024 down 7 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents from a week ago.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month and 30 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average has dropped 2 cents since last week to $3.11 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $43 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $15 from 2023′s highest price last August. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group says, “If demand drops, alongside low crude oil prices, drivers could see gas prices fall through this week.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price is in Dickinson County at $2.67 per gallon, and the highest is in Chippewa and Mackinac Counties at $3.06 per gallon.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.