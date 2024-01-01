UP Children’s Museum rings in 2024 with family ball drop

Children were able to explore the museum and enjoy a dance party
Children were able to explore the museum and enjoy a dance party
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of children and parents gathered at the U.P. Children’s Museum for an early ball drop.

This is the 25th year the museum has hosted the event. Children were able to explore the museum’s exhibits and enjoy a dance party leading up to the countdown to 7:30 p.m.

The museum’s education coordinator said fun was had by all.

“The children can’t wait for the ball to drop. It is like this festival. I think they then forgive their parents for when they want to go out later and get dressed up. It is a good catharsis event, it is a good way of letting go. They get to scream and shout and make lots of noise out there,” said Jim Edwards, U.P. Children’s Museum education coordinator.

Edwards said the museum looks forward to continuing to educate children in 2024 with the help of the community’s support.

