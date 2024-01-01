Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Rose Bowl watch party

Owner Bryan French said the restaurant is the official home for University of Michigan Alumni...
Owner Bryan French said the restaurant is the official home for University of Michigan Alumni in the U.P.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria offered a chance to watch the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The restaurant offered half-off appetizers and happy hour all night.

Owner Bryan French said the restaurant is the official home for University of Michigan Alumni in the U.P. This lets them sell U of M merchandise with a U.P. twist. He explained this is a chance to create a fun, football party atmosphere.

“I think it brings a lot of people that have similar interests, brings them in together in the same place,” French said. “You can find a lot of camaraderie in that.”

French said he plans to continue to host U of M watch parties in the future.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week
RC Car for racing
First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain
Marquette Mountain is hard at work to make enough snow to open its runs
Temperature changes affect New Year’s recreation
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down during the second...
Will Aaron Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 17?

Latest News

Increasing clouds Tuesday as snow chances pick up midway through this first week of 2024 in...
Clouds increasing, brief bursts of snow possible for some midweek
Increasing clouds Tuesday as snow chances pick up midway through this first week of 2024 in...
Clouds increasing, brief bursts of snow possible for some midweek
Almost 200 people gathered at Tony’s Dockside Bar and Grill in Crivitz, Wisconsin to cheer on...
Polar Bear Plunge raises funds for first responders
Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions
Queen City Running Company holds annual SISU Resolution Run in Marquette