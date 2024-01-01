Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Rose Bowl watch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria offered a chance to watch the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The restaurant offered half-off appetizers and happy hour all night.

Owner Bryan French said the restaurant is the official home for University of Michigan Alumni in the U.P. This lets them sell U of M merchandise with a U.P. twist. He explained this is a chance to create a fun, football party atmosphere.

“I think it brings a lot of people that have similar interests, brings them in together in the same place,” French said. “You can find a lot of camaraderie in that.”

French said he plans to continue to host U of M watch parties in the future.

