Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Rose Bowl watch party
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria offered a chance to watch the Rose Bowl on Monday.
The restaurant offered half-off appetizers and happy hour all night.
Owner Bryan French said the restaurant is the official home for University of Michigan Alumni in the U.P. This lets them sell U of M merchandise with a U.P. twist. He explained this is a chance to create a fun, football party atmosphere.
“I think it brings a lot of people that have similar interests, brings them in together in the same place,” French said. “You can find a lot of camaraderie in that.”
French said he plans to continue to host U of M watch parties in the future.
