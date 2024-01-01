Sunny start to the new year with more chances of snow this week

Heaviest snow will be in the west and east counties
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will part across the region throughout Monday to start off the new year but there will be the occasional winds. Our next chances of snow move in for Tuesday in the morning with light snow showers. It will then turn into lake effect snow for some and will be mostly light with another round set to move in Wednesday. THe heaviest amounts of snow are projected to be in the western and eastern counties.

New Year’s Day Monday: Mostly sunny skies; occasional breeze around 20-25 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers throughout the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light snow showers with lake effect snow in the afternoon

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mostly seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered lake effect snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances of lake effect snow

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
RC Car for racing
First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down during the second...
Will Aaron Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 17?
The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

Latest News

Calm start to the new year with snow later
Calm start to the new year with snow later
Forecast for Sunday night and Monday.
Light overnight lake-effect gives way to mostly sunny New Year’s Day
Heaviest snow will be in the central and western counties
Incoming snow tonight with more next week
The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week