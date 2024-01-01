Sunny start to the new year with more chances of snow this week

Clouds will part across the region throughout Monday to start off the new year but there will be the occasional winds. Our next chances of snow move in for Tuesday in the morning with light snow showers. It will then turn into lake effect snow for some and will be mostly light with another round set to move in Wednesday. THe heaviest amounts of snow are projected to be in the western and eastern counties.

New Year’s Day Monday: Mostly sunny skies; occasional breeze around 20-25 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers throughout the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light snow showers with lake effect snow in the afternoon

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mostly seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered lake effect snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances of lake effect snow

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.