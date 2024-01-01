Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop

Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman cuts into the NYE meatball after its descent into tomato...
By Shannon Konoske
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Italian restaurant Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomed the new year with a meatball drop.

Owner Rachael Grossman said the evening started with a multi-course dinner featuring champagne, oysters, caviar, squid ink pasta, handmade lasagna with saffron and orange, beef wellington, smoked pork with an apple agrodolce, and molten chocolate and caramel cakes.

The Flat Broke Blues Band also provided live music.

Then, a meatball, affectionately named “Matilda,” was hoisted above the crowd from a balcony above the patio.

Weighing 30 pounds, Grossman said the meatball was baked for 12 hours before being lowered into a pot of tomato sauce at midnight.

Following champagne, the meatball was sliced and served. Grossman said about 100 people attended, and almost the entire meatball was devoured.

