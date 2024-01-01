Queen City Running Company holds annual SISU Resolution Run in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 runners took part in the annual SISU Resolution Run Monday morning. Runners took what they call the ‘muffin loop’ -- a seven-mile road run around Marquette, starting on the bike path that runs alongside Lakeshore Boulevard.

“I think getting everybody together on that first day of the new year is really important,” said Paige Du Bois, Queen City Running Company General Manager. “It just kick-starts everything, gets everyone in a good mood moving forward into the new year towards their new goals and aspirations. It’s just that big kick-start getting everybody together.”

Participants could also run another desired distance, or walk a different route. Members of the running community say starting out with this run can help you keep healthy habits going through the year.

“It’s important to start the year on a positive note,” said Doug Anderson, SISU Resolution Run Participant. “To get out and get involved with the running community and make it a habit. If you start that off early in the year, you can just carry it through.”

Anderson says one interesting part of the running community is the diverse backgrounds and camaraderie.

“We’re very close,” Anderson said. “What’s amazing about the running community too is that there are people from all facets of life. Every kind of job you can think of is represented. A lot of people in the running community probably would’ve never met if it wasn’t for running.”

After Monday morning’s run, runners could enjoy hot coffee from Dead River Coffee Roasters. This was the third year for Queen City Running’s SISU Resolution Run.

