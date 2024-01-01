Polar Bear Plunge raises funds for first responders

By Blake Rierson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024
CRIVITZ, Wisc. (WLUC) - Almost 200 people gathered at Tony’s Dockside Bar and Grill in Crivitz, Wisconsin to cheer on those brave enough to take a plunge in the nearby river.

Dockside’s polar bear plunge enters its 46th year, happening annually since it opened in 1978.

Dockside Owner Tony Van Laanen said he saw the event as a way to give back to the community.

“We brought it to something that would help local charities,” said Van Laanen. “Basically, we do it for fire and rescue. If somebody goes into that water without wanting to, that’s going to be who comes and saves them.”

According to Van Laanen, the polar bear plunge usually raises $2,000 to $3,000 for the Twin Bridge Rescue Squad and the Stephenson Fire Department. The biggest donation was almost $5,000.

Van Laanen said the first responders help keep plungers safe during the event.

“They come and help us with it,” said Van Laanen. “They run a meat raffle, they supply the meat, 50/50s. Fire comes down with their guys. They are in the water in case anybody gets hurt, or something happens, we got the rescue squads here.”

Plunger Sommer Marie Piper says she looks forward to the plunge next year.

“It was cold, but you get it done and over with,” said Piper. “I was really scared to go first. But, yeah, probably next year.”

Almost 30 people were brave enough to take the plunge.

