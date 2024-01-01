Pine Mountain Ski Resort rings in the New Year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the icy weather, people in Dickinson County celebrated the New Year at Pine Mountain.

The resort hosted a New Years Eve party on Sunday. The event featured dinner, live music from The Bad Mother Truckers and a fireworks display.

Front Desk Manager Leslie Occiano said a torch parade was planned as well but was canceled due to icy conditions. Despite the change in plans, attendees were enjoying the festivities.

Scott Pristel and Isabel Pujadas said they’re hoping for a change in weather. They explained the resort has been one of the only spots they can find with any snow.

“One of our New Years things that we’re hoping for is maybe for some snow for Pine Mountain and some of the other spots around here,” Pristel said. “Because it’s not really U.P. without any snow.” “We miss the snow very, very much,” Pujadas said. “It’s not the same without the snow. So, at least here we feel happy.”

Occiano is also hoping for some more snow in the new year. She said the resort is staying optimistic about the ski season.

