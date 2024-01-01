Oddfellows Restaurant celebrates New Year’s Eve

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain restaurant is celebrating the end of 2023.

Oddfellows Restaurant hosted 80 patrons on Sunday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Diners could expect champagne, a three-course meal and photo opportunities at the event.

Oddfellows’ Owner Jesse Land explained the restaurant’s first year of operation has been interesting.

He said one of the things that sticks out to him is the support from the people in the community.

“The community support has been wonderful,” Land said. “People have really expressed appreciation in the restaurant. They’re happy it’s here. They love the food, they love the service and, obviously, we’re a new business, we have things we can improve on and are working to improve on. But, overall, the support’s been wonderful.”

In 2024, Land said the restaurant is looking to expand its menu and add more gluten free and vegan options.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.