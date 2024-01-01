Marquette Lions Club accepting donations of recyclables

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve got some cans and bottles piling up after holiday parties, the Marquette Lions Club is willing to return them for you. The Lions started accepting returnables during the pandemic.

Since then, they’ve continued accepting and returning them for money. That money goes to help the Lions Club fund many projects they do each year, including vision, hunger and diabetes outreach.

“The motto for Marquette Lions is ‘We Serve,’” said Mary Rule. “We serve the community in many different ways. Locally, our money goes to the Salvation Army, it goes to the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry, it goes to donations.”

Arrangements can be made to have your returnables picked up or dropped off. Call (906) 250-1596 to schedule.

