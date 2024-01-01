Marquette Lions Club accepting donations of recyclables

Marquette Lions Club can drive
Marquette Lions Club can drive(Kendall Bunch)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve got some cans and bottles piling up after holiday parties, the Marquette Lions Club is willing to return them for you. The Lions started accepting returnables during the pandemic.

Since then, they’ve continued accepting and returning them for money. That money goes to help the Lions Club fund many projects they do each year, including vision, hunger and diabetes outreach.

“The motto for Marquette Lions is ‘We Serve,’” said Mary Rule. “We serve the community in many different ways. Locally, our money goes to the Salvation Army, it goes to the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry, it goes to donations.”

Arrangements can be made to have your returnables picked up or dropped off. Call (906) 250-1596 to schedule.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week
RC Car for racing
First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain
Marquette Mountain is hard at work to make enough snow to open its runs
Temperature changes affect New Year’s recreation
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down during the second...
Will Aaron Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 17?

Latest News

Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions
Queen City Running Company holds annual SISU Resolution Run in Marquette
The Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic that the tournament will proceed as planned.
Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman cuts into the NYE meatball after its descent into tomato...
Strega Nonna in Negaunee welcomes 2024 with meatball drop
Select Realty realtor Stephanie Jones joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to talk about what you...
Tips for selling your home in 2024