Ishpeming Ski Club remains optimistic about 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Nordic Ski Complex is set to host the Ishpeming Ski Club’s 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament on Jan. 19.

The club’s vice president Peter Copenhaver said snowmaking on the hill has been a battle.

“For us, our snowmaking capabilities has to be a little bit colder, around 22 degrees is optimal for us, so we’ve made attempts for snow,” Copenhaver said. “Of course, we’ve lost snow with the warm conditions and the warm rain, and we make snow. We’re hoping to accumulate enough to actually do something with it.”

Copenhaver explained the hill needs at least six inches of compacted snow. He said at this point, everyone will have to wait and see.

“The only thing we can do, in our control, is to take care of the pragmatic things,” Copenhaver said. “Get all our skiers registered for competition, bring in all of the multifaceted things that go into this tournament.”

Copenhaver remains optimistic, but he said the board is prepared if the weather does not cooperate.

“There’s been a number of ski jumping clubs in the Midwest that have had to cancel competitions already,” Copenhaver said. “That’s a trend we’re seeing already, so we will come up with a B-plan.”

If plans do change, Copenhaver wants to remind those who purchase tickets what this event does.

“This event is an annual fundraiser,” Copenhaver said. “It helps us refill the coffers for what we do, which is Nordic ski instruction for our youth.”

