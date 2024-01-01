Downtown Marquette celebrates the New Year

Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette rang in the new year with cheers and laughter. Double Trouble provided live music while hundreds of people gathered to celebrate throughout the night. Many members of the community say they plan to make the best of the new year.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get in really good workouts and be healthy,” said Sharon Leon.

“Get outside as much as possible and enjoy the outdoors,” said Preston Sobeck.

“Keep on smiling every day, get through it. Just keep smiling,” said Kenna Koffman.

Despite the cold many people enjoyed the night. Sharon Leon attended the celebration and said the positivity is her favorite part.

“It’s a new beginning and the highlight of my night has been interacting with everybody. Everybody seems to be so excited. So that’s been the highlight.”

Many people were lined outside of different businesses each celebrating on and off the street. Kenna Koffman is an employee at the Honorable Distillery.

She said the distillery is looking to be more involved with the celebration.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get involved in the community. It’s a gateway for us to be able to bring new people in and to be involved with everybody else that’s downtown and having fun,” said Koffman.

While 2023 has closed, 2024 is a fresh start. From TV6 we wish you a happy new year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
RC Car for racing
First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down during the second...
Will Aaron Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 17?
The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

Latest News

Despite the change in plans, attendees were enjoying the festivities.
Pine Mountain Ski Resort rings in the New Year
Children were able to explore the museum and enjoy a dance party
UP Children’s Museum rings in 2024 with family ball drop
Infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination; Powerball Jackpot reaches $810...
TV6 First Look at the Web 12/31/2023
Diners could expect champagne, a three-course meal and photo opportunities at the event
Oddfellows Restaurant celebrates New Year’s Eve