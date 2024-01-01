Downtown Marquette celebrates the New Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette rang in the new year with cheers and laughter. Double Trouble provided live music while hundreds of people gathered to celebrate throughout the night. Many members of the community say they plan to make the best of the new year.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get in really good workouts and be healthy,” said Sharon Leon.

“Get outside as much as possible and enjoy the outdoors,” said Preston Sobeck.

“Keep on smiling every day, get through it. Just keep smiling,” said Kenna Koffman.

Despite the cold many people enjoyed the night. Sharon Leon attended the celebration and said the positivity is her favorite part.

“It’s a new beginning and the highlight of my night has been interacting with everybody. Everybody seems to be so excited. So that’s been the highlight.”

Many people were lined outside of different businesses each celebrating on and off the street. Kenna Koffman is an employee at the Honorable Distillery.

She said the distillery is looking to be more involved with the celebration.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get involved in the community. It’s a gateway for us to be able to bring new people in and to be involved with everybody else that’s downtown and having fun,” said Koffman.

While 2023 has closed, 2024 is a fresh start. From TV6 we wish you a happy new year.

