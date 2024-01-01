Clouds increasing, brief bursts of snow possible for some midweek

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure keeps skies mostly clear Monday night in Upper Michigan, before a system over Northwestern Ontario brushes wintry showers over the region Tuesday. Lake effect snow develops following system passage, with brief bursts possible to impact the Wednesday morning commute for areas especially near Lake Superior. Snow dwindles Thursday as high pressure returns to the U.P., only to return into the weekend as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.

Though temperatures trend above historical averages the next seven days, they range at or below the freezing mark to hold as much of the snow to accumulate this first week of 2024.

Tonight: Partly cloudy before turning mostly cloudy towards morning; breezy southwest winds

>Lows: 10s-20s (Colder Inland)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix early, then lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow in the north wind belts early, then falling lighter towards evening

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow, then gradually clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy early then turning mostly cloudy towards afternoon with lake effect snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow showers; fewer snow and sunny breaks towards afternoon

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30

