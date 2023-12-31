Third Coast Pizzeria will host Rose Bowl watch party Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria has Michigan football fans covered for the Rose Bowl game.

Third Coast Pizzeria is the only University of Michigan Alumni Association bar in the U.P. There will be happy hour specials on food and drinks all day during Michigan’s game against Alabama on Monday.

Bryan French, Third Coast Pizzeria Owner, said Michigan fans will start tailgating early at the restaurant.

“It’s nice to get into a place where everybody’s rooting for the same team, and has the same goal and can share the same excitement,” French said. “I really think this is going to be our year and I’m excited for the game and the team we have. Go Blue!”

French said Third Coast also has special Michigan Alumni Association shirts for the U.P. for sale. The Wolverines play SEC Champs Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.