Temperature changes affect New Year’s recreation

Marquette Mountain is hard at work to make enough snow to open its runs
Marquette Mountain is hard at work to make enough snow to open its runs(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is typically a busy time for outdoor winter sports.

Warmer temperatures throughout December has forced Marquette Mountain to close, though the Mountain has started making snow on many of its major runs.

Marquette Mountain General Manager Kaet Johnson said the temporary closing has affected more than just the mountain.

“With no revenue coming in, it is huge. It’s just a huge ripple effect down the chain. That no snow, no ability to make snow, can’t bring guests in and therefore fore affects everything,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said due to the warm start the competitive events are taking priority.

“Currently we’re changing our focus a little and moving over to more heavily on some of the race runs even though we’ve been making snow on them since we started. We have some races coming up and we would like to hold them,” said Johnson.

Little to no snow has not stopped people from getting outside. People were hiking and biking the Noquemanon Trail Network next to Marquette Mountain. Mountain bikers and fat tire mountain bikers capitalized on the freshly frozen trails while the snow was light.

A biker on the trail, Sarah Pruss, said she enjoyed the trail conditions this morning.

“They were very frozen, and the snow seemed to create a little insulation. It wasn’t very sunny today, so we didn’t start to melt as soon as sunrise happened which was a bonus,” said Pruss.

Marquette Mountain is currently looking to open on Saturday.

