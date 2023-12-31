Ore Dock Brewing Co. will host special New Year’s Eve celebration

Ore Dock representatives said this is a 21+ event.
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Co. is one of many businesses hosting special New Year’s Eve parties.

The Marquette-based 80s tribute band Big Trouble will perform. The show runs from 9 P.M. until after midnight. Ore Dock representatives said this is a 21+ event.

Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock Brewing Co. Customer Engagement Lead, said this is a nice way to get a big group of people together in celebration.

“We’re super excited. That’s my favorite era of music, so I’m also very excited,” said Courchaine. “And we’re going to be close to the ball drop bash downtown, so it’s going to be nice for people. They can go to and from if they want, so that’s going to be exciting too.”

Tickets cost $5. They can be purchased on the Ore Dock Brewing Co. website or at the door.

