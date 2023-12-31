Light overnight lake-effect gives way to mostly sunny New Year’s Day

A few light lake-effect snow showers linger tonight, but additional accumulation should be minimal. Expect decreasing clouds for New Year’s Day. It will be a breezy start to 2024, with 25 mph wind gusts possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s thanks to west-southwesterly winds. Lake-effect snow chances return for Tuesday into Wednesday. Most places can expect 1-3 inches of snow by Thursday morning. If you’re in Escanaba or Iron Mountain, you’re likely looking at an inch or less. Portions of the Huron Mountains could see as much as 5 inches. The lake-effect snow will be a result of a colder air mass, which could result in wind chills as low as zero degrees for some areas from Wednesday into Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with isolated lake-effect snow showers. Breezy along the lakeshore, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Lows: Lower-20s right along the lakeshore, mid-teens for inland areas

New Year’s Day Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with 25 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow. Breezy, with 25 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely.

>Highs: Around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: Around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: Around 30

