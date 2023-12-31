Iron Mountain and Kingsford alumni face off in charity hockey game

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain and Kingsford alumni took to the ice for a good cause. The charity hockey game took place at the Mountain View Ice Area. The goal of the game was to raise money for the Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association and Kingsford High School Hockey Club.

Annaliese Lucas is a student at Iron Mountain Highschool. She said organizing fundraiser events like these is important for keeping these teams going.

“All the soccer all the flag football and even gymnastics and swimming. I want those organizations to stay alive. As I have gotten older, I have noticed that fewer and fewer people are playing in those organizations,” said Lucas.

Lucas organized this event as part of a project at school that started planning in September. On top of other donations for every goal scored sponsors donated 25 dollars. A referee and event organizer Tim Jaska said this will be a game the players will remember.

“These are brotherhoods, these are memories, these are friends that have lasted a long time through the ages. So, this might be a game they will talk about for a while and may be something they continue to continue to support the programs coming up,” said Jaska.

Kingsford high school’s hockey club is a co-op team that has Iron Mountain, Kingsford, and Norway students on it. Iron Mountain Alumni and hockey player Russ Kassin encourages those new to the sport to keep trying.

“Just keep trying. You are not going to be perfect on day one. Now I’m being 44 years old I am still not perfect and was never perfect. It’s a fun sport and the teammates, it’s just a great place to meet people and learn the sport.” said Kassin.

Proceeds from the event will be split 50/50 between the Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association and Kingsford High School Hockey Club.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.