First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain

RC Car for racing
RC Car for racing(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The GrowMaxx entertainment center hosted the first U.P. RC Triathlon. This new event brought RC racers from around the area to race in different kinds of events.

The event consists of 4 RC disciplines, where the best 3 finishes are calculated to a final score. The owner of GrowMaxx said the RC community events are full of positivity and experience.

“One of our newest racers, his name is Gabe. He is 10 years old, but he knows how to adjust gears, he knows gear ratios, and you learn how to set up camber and castor. All the cool things you do on a full-sized race car,” said Fraser.

Fraser also said he wants to make this triathlon an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
Mechanical issues cause emergency plane landing in Gwinn
MSP Patrol Car
Watersmeet Township man killed in home garage in heavy equipment incident
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building

Latest News

The faceoff between Kingsford and Iron Mountain alumni.
Iron Mountain and Kingsford alumni face off in charity hockey game
Ore Dock representatives said this is a 21+ event.
Ore Dock Brewing Co. will host special New Year’s Eve celebration
Third Coast Pizzeria is the official home for Michigan football in the U.P.
Third Coast Pizzeria will host Rose Bowl watch party Monday
Loadmaster’s Norway location revealed a new electric refuse vehicle after six months of...
Loadmaster in Norway reveals new electric waste truck