First UP RC Triathlon comes to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The GrowMaxx entertainment center hosted the first U.P. RC Triathlon. This new event brought RC racers from around the area to race in different kinds of events.

The event consists of 4 RC disciplines, where the best 3 finishes are calculated to a final score. The owner of GrowMaxx said the RC community events are full of positivity and experience.

“One of our newest racers, his name is Gabe. He is 10 years old, but he knows how to adjust gears, he knows gear ratios, and you learn how to set up camber and castor. All the cool things you do on a full-sized race car,” said Fraser.

Fraser also said he wants to make this triathlon an annual event.

