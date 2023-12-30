Michigan Tech crowned champion of 57th Great Lakes Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech hockey team was crowned 2023 GLI champions after taking down Michigan State on Friday in an overtime shootout thriller, 4-3.

“I’m so proud of our guys that they found a way as a team to win,” Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan said. “We came out in the third, got two goals, tied it and Blake with three saves in the shootout was incredible,”

The Huskies punched their ticket to the championship game with a with over Alaska Fairbanks Thursday. The Spartans did the same with a win over Ferris State.

It was the Huskies who struck first on the power play as Kyle Kukkonen found Logan Pietila who passed the puck to Jack Works on the back door, and he scored giving Michigan Tech the early lead.

The Spartans answered in the second period as Joey Larson fired a shot. It was deflected, but the puck shot back out to Larson, and he found the back of the net tying the game 1-1.

In the remaining seconds of the second period, the Spartans connected again as Nicoluas Muller found Larson in front of the net to tally his second goal of the night putting Michigan State in front 2-1.

The Huskies did not go anywhere, as Works broke up a Spartan attack leading to another goal for himself as Kukkonen found him streaking down the ice, evening the score once again, 2-2.

Michigan Tech found the back of the net again in the third period, when Chase Pietila fired a shot, and the rebound was found by Works. He scored his third of the evening giving himself a hat trick and Michigan Tech the 3-2 lead.

The Spartans yet again would answer as David Gucciardi had a long pass to Red Savage. His upper 90 shot on the breakaway lit the lamp to even things at three goals apiece.

The game would go to overtime and saw both teams with multiple opportunities to put the game away, but neither the Huskies nor the Spartans could find the game winner.

Following overtime, in the second round of the shootout Huskie’s Ryland Mosley got the job done giving MTU the 1-0 lead in the shootout.

Michigan State’s last chance came down to former NMU Wildcat Joey Larson. Larson’s shot however would be saved by goalie Blake Pietila solidifying the Huskies as the 2023 GLI Tournament Champions.

“Two come from behind wins in the third period, that just shows our character,” Huskies forward Jack Works said. “I think were about to have a great second half and we are excited.”

The Michigan Tech Huskies are now 9-8-4 on the season.

The Huskies will play an exhibition game with Northern Michigan on Jan. 6 before traveling to face St. Thomas on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.

