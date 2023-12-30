Menominee mayor-elect becomes first openly gay GOP chairperson in Michigan

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newly elected mayor-elect of the city of Menominee was elected Thursday as chairperson of the Menominee County Republican Party.

Casey Hoffman is the first openly gay mayor-elect in the Upper Peninsula. Now, he’s also the first openly gay GOP chairperson in the whole state.

Hoffman said Menominee Republicans voted for him because of his policies, not sexual preference.

“I can’t help but feel a little bit like a test balloon,” Hoffman said. “And I can’t help but feel a little bit like there is space in the Republican party for LGBTQ people. Maybe we didn’t know that before, but my candidacy helps to confirm that.”

Hoffman immediately took office as chair. He will take the reins as Menominee’s mayor on the first of the new year.

