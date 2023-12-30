Loadmaster in Norway reveals new electric waste truck

Loadmaster’s Norway location revealed a new electric refuse vehicle after six months of...
Loadmaster’s Norway location revealed a new electric refuse vehicle after six months of development.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Loadmaster’s Norway location revealed a new electric refuse vehicle after six months of development.

The company has received order requests from cities and waste companies from Wisconsin to Connecticut.

Loadmaster Sales and Marketing Manager Ethan Brisson said this isn’t the first time Loadmaster has eyed the EV market.

“You know we try to be on the forefront of technology, it’s kind of our thing here,” said Brisson. “We built an electric truck probably around ten years ago. But the technology is starting to get there where it’s becoming more popular. The first one wasn’t the greatest, but battery technology has caught up.”

The truck is equipped with three batteries able to power the vehicle for 10 to 12 hours of use. Charging takes about 12 hours, but a fast charge option can have the vehicle ready to go in eight.

Loadmaster’s Mechanical Engineer Kip Herich said Loadmaster’s electric truck can be more efficient than traditional diesel.

“We have an EPTO, electric power takeoff, on this truck,” said Herich. “With a diesel truck, it’s running 24/7 with 38 gallons per minute of hydraulic fluid going through the system. With this truck, the EPTO only turns on when it’s needed. We have switches in the back, to communicate with the chassis itself. It’s able to save a lot more energy that way and makes it a lot more efficient.”

Loadmaster is looking to ship the new vehicle to New Haven, Connecticut sometime next week.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
Mechanical issues cause emergency plane landing in Gwinn
MSP Patrol Car
Watersmeet Township man killed in home garage in heavy equipment incident
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building

Latest News

The certification lasts for two years and is accepted at polling stations across Michigan.
Dickinson County hosts election worker training
They offered samples of a white lambrusco, a traditional French sparkling wine and a Grace...
Keweenaw Co-op provides discounted sparkling wines
The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has been hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party...
UP Children’s Museum to host annual Elementary Ball
UP Children’s Museum to host annual Elementary Ball