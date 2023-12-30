Loadmaster in Norway reveals new electric waste truck

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Loadmaster’s Norway location revealed a new electric refuse vehicle after six months of development.

The company has received order requests from cities and waste companies from Wisconsin to Connecticut.

Loadmaster Sales and Marketing Manager Ethan Brisson said this isn’t the first time Loadmaster has eyed the EV market.

“You know we try to be on the forefront of technology, it’s kind of our thing here,” said Brisson. “We built an electric truck probably around ten years ago. But the technology is starting to get there where it’s becoming more popular. The first one wasn’t the greatest, but battery technology has caught up.”

The truck is equipped with three batteries able to power the vehicle for 10 to 12 hours of use. Charging takes about 12 hours, but a fast charge option can have the vehicle ready to go in eight.

Loadmaster’s Mechanical Engineer Kip Herich said Loadmaster’s electric truck can be more efficient than traditional diesel.

“We have an EPTO, electric power takeoff, on this truck,” said Herich. “With a diesel truck, it’s running 24/7 with 38 gallons per minute of hydraulic fluid going through the system. With this truck, the EPTO only turns on when it’s needed. We have switches in the back, to communicate with the chassis itself. It’s able to save a lot more energy that way and makes it a lot more efficient.”

Loadmaster is looking to ship the new vehicle to New Haven, Connecticut sometime next week.

