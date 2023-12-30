Liferides to give free rides to & from New Year’s Eve parties in Escanaba, Gladstone

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County party goers on New Year’s Eve can enjoy the party and champagne toast at midnight knowing the Liferides program will give them a ride home when the party’s over.

OSF St. Francis created the Liferides program 39 years ago to keep people who have been drinking off the roads on the busy holiday night.

Michigan State Police Trooper Josiah Povich said about 31% of fatal crashes nationwide involve drunk driving. And New Year’s Eve can be rife with the crime.

“New Year’s Eve and then New Year’s Day is a hot bed for drunk driving,” Povich said. “Just because everyone’s got the parties that they’re going to and then they’re going home at the end of it.”

Penalties for drunk driving can add up to thousands of dollars in fines and up to 15 years in prison.

“We’re going to have extra patrols out,” Povich said. “Most of the departments will. That’s no secret. If you get caught drunk driving, that’s your responsibility. That’s on you.”

That’s part of why Liferides is providing rides for its 39th year.

“Liferides provides free rides to anyone on New Year’s Eve,” OSF St. Francis public relations representative Joanna Wilbee-Amis said. “It runs from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. It was created to prevent tragedy and keep people off the roadway on a holiday that’s associated with drinking alcohol.”

Wilbee-Amis said partygoers can do a few things before heading out for the night to ensure they don’t get behind the wheel.

“The best way to use Liferides is, if you can plan ahead, you can try to schedule your ride in advance if you know you’re going out and you want a ride at a certain time.”

Partygoers can also “program the numbers for JN Taxi and the DATA bus in their phones and be patient,” said Wilbee-Amis.

Liferides gives about 300 rides every New Year’s Eve.

“You know you have an option and so you don’t have to take any risk,” Wilbee-Amis said. “By avoiding the risk for yourself, you’re helping to keep our roads safe.”

DATA buses and JN Taxis will provide rides from your home or other location to a party and back home at the end of the night.

For a ride call:

JN Taxi, (906) 786-1122

DATA Bus, (906) 786-1186, Ext. 1

