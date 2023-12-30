Keweenaw Co-op provides discounted sparkling wines

They offered samples of a white lambrusco, a traditional French sparkling wine and a Grace...
They offered samples of a white lambrusco, a traditional French sparkling wine and a Grace Brut Rose sparkling wine from a downstate winery.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op Market and Deli attempted to make your beverage choice a little easier this New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday afternoon, the co-op had three sparkling wines out for customers to sample. They offered samples of a White Lambrusco, a traditional French sparkling wine, and a Grace Brut Rose sparkling wine from a downstate winery.

These and other sparkling wine options are available at a special New Year’s Eve price.

The taste test also featured a custom ‘Bucolic Brett’ from Barrel and Beam. It was a collaboration between the Keweenaw and Marquette co-ops, and can only be purchased at one of those stores.

Denise Hansen, Keweenaw Co-op retail manager, said sparkling wine is always a good way to celebrate.

“Certainly, the holidays are when we sell the most sparkling wines. We have a whole section over here devoted to it. Any celebration always calls for something sparkly, although there are a few of us at the store who find there is always an occasion to have something sparkly because it’s fun,” said Hansen.

Discounted prices on sparkling wine will continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
Mechanical issues cause emergency plane landing in Gwinn
MSP Patrol Car
Watersmeet Township man killed in home garage in heavy equipment incident
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building

Latest News

Loadmaster’s Norway location revealed a new electric refuse vehicle after six months of...
Loadmaster in Norway reveals new electric waste truck
The certification lasts for two years and is accepted at polling stations across Michigan.
Dickinson County hosts election worker training
The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has been hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party...
UP Children’s Museum to host annual Elementary Ball
UP Children’s Museum to host annual Elementary Ball