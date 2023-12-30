Keweenaw Co-op provides discounted sparkling wines

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op Market and Deli attempted to make your beverage choice a little easier this New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday afternoon, the co-op had three sparkling wines out for customers to sample. They offered samples of a White Lambrusco, a traditional French sparkling wine, and a Grace Brut Rose sparkling wine from a downstate winery.

These and other sparkling wine options are available at a special New Year’s Eve price.

The taste test also featured a custom ‘Bucolic Brett’ from Barrel and Beam. It was a collaboration between the Keweenaw and Marquette co-ops, and can only be purchased at one of those stores.

Denise Hansen, Keweenaw Co-op retail manager, said sparkling wine is always a good way to celebrate.

“Certainly, the holidays are when we sell the most sparkling wines. We have a whole section over here devoted to it. Any celebration always calls for something sparkly, although there are a few of us at the store who find there is always an occasion to have something sparkly because it’s fun,” said Hansen.

Discounted prices on sparkling wine will continue through Sunday.

