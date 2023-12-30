Incoming snow for the weekend with more snow later next week

The central and western counties are set to receive the most amount of snow
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Snow chances will be increasing throughout the day so be on the look out especially in the western counties. Over the course of the night lake effect snow will initiate along the north wind belts in the central and western counties. Snow tapers off for the most part Sunday evening but some could see light flurries as we start 2024. Our next chances for snow are set to move in for Wednesday and Thursday with lake effect snow

New Year’s Eve: Lake effect snow along north wind belts in the central and western counties; tapers off late

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy in the morning with flurries possible; clearing skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of lake effect snow in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy skies; light lake effect snow in the northern counties

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild

>Highs: 30

