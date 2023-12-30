Dickinson County hosts election worker training

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Clerk’s office will host an election worker training on Jan. 26.

Located at Bay College West Campus, the training will feature two sessions. The certification lasts for two years and is accepted at polling stations across Michigan.

Dickinson County Clerk Carol Bronczyk said working an election can help strengthen a citizen’s trust in the democratic process.

“A lot of people are doubtful about the elections because of everything that happened with the 2020 election and a lot of people I’ve spoken to that had doubts, once they became a worker and saw how it worked, their doubts went away they can see how it works,” said Bronczyk.

Residents looking to sign up can visit or call the Dickinson County Clerk’s office.

