Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky is working to find a forever home for a dog the team says is just feeling down.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, it took in the stray dog earlier this month that appears to be the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he is around 6 years old.

The dog is dealing with hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds, the animal care team said.

“He’s just a sad guy,” the team shared. “He needs somebody.”

When filming a Facebook Live earlier this week, the dog could be seen sitting in a corner outside of the shelter. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared. He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them, but he doesn’t show much interest.

They said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

The team doesn’t suspect he was abused or mistreated. They believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, the team said the dog will be going into a program at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

