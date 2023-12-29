Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

As candidates make their final cases to voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire...
2024 race: Haley's comment controversy, Trump's ballot battle
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia unleashes what may be one of the biggest aerial barrages against Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning...
Rescuers form chain to pull family’s Christmas gifts from car that crashed
New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning...
Rescuers form chain to save gifts in crash