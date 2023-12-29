WLUC Circle Country channel to be replaced with new Outlaw channel in 2024

(WLUC) - From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to WLUC’s lineup.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna premiering Jan. 1 on channel 6.4.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 6.4 Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

