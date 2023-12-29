WLUC Circle Country channel to be replaced with new Outlaw channel in 2024

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLUC) - From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to WLUC’s lineup.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna premiering Jan. 1 on channel 6.4.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 6.4 Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
Mechanical issues cause emergency plane landing in Gwinn
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS
MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.

Latest News

Downtown Marquette's social district prepares for New Year's Eve celebration
Marquette City Police prepares for larger than normal New Year’s Eve party crowd
Houghton Car Fire
Car fire slows traffic in Houghton Friday morning
The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has been hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party...
UP Children’s Museum to host annual Elementary Ball
SISU Ski Fest Logo
SISU Ski Fest races in Ironwood cancelled due to weather conditions