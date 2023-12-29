WEC rejects Minocqua Brewing Company owner’s complaint to bar Donald Trump from the ballot

Minocqua Brewing Company.
Minocqua Brewing Company.(Kirk Bangstad)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission is rejecting the complaint filed by Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Wisconsin presidential ballot, according to a press release from Bangstad.

Bangstad says that he received notice that the WEC was refusing to consider the complaint “within hours of filing”, and included a screenshot of the email.

Email to Kirk Bangstad
Email to Kirk Bangstad(Kirk Bangstad)

Bangstad then emailed back, asking if there was a filing mistake, and was told: “When the Commission disposes of a complaint under statute 5.62 on ethical recusal grounds, the Commission has taken the position that statute 5.62 no longer bars an individual from commencing an action or proceeding regarding the complaint in a court of law.”

Bangstad says that his next course of action is to file a lawsuit in the Dane County Circuit court.

