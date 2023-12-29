Watersmeet Township man killed in home garage in heavy equipment incident

MSP Patrol Car
MSP Patrol Car(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Watersmeet Township man is dead after a heavy equipment incident in his home garage.

The Michigan State Police said troopers from the Wakefield post were dispatched to a home in Watersmeet Township for the report of an injured man at about 4:00 p.m. CST Thursday.

Troopers located a 59-year-old Watersmeet man who had been working on a skid steer in his home garage when there was a hydraulic failure. According to the MSP, the failure caused the bucket of the skid steer to strike the man. He was able to call a neighbor for help, who called 911.

He was brought by ambulance to Aspirus Eagle River Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, Watersmeet Township First Responders, and Aspirus Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

SISU Ski Fest Logo
SISU Ski Fest races in Ironwood cancelled due to weather conditions
Mechanical issues cause emergency plane landing in Gwinn
Marquette Mountain Resort finishes its Art on the Mountain and Music on the Moutain and has...
Art and Music on the Mountain rocks with success
Snowboarders enjoying the snow at Marquette Mountain.
Christmas skiing with Santa at Marquette Mountain