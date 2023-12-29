Watersmeet Township man killed in home garage in heavy equipment incident

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Watersmeet Township man is dead after a heavy equipment incident in his home garage.

The Michigan State Police said troopers from the Wakefield post were dispatched to a home in Watersmeet Township for the report of an injured man at about 4:00 p.m. CST Thursday.

Troopers located a 59-year-old Watersmeet man who had been working on a skid steer in his home garage when there was a hydraulic failure. According to the MSP, the failure caused the bucket of the skid steer to strike the man. He was able to call a neighbor for help, who called 911.

He was brought by ambulance to Aspirus Eagle River Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, Watersmeet Township First Responders, and Aspirus Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.