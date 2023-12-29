Vikings turn to Jaren Hall again in latest spin of QB carousel

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) takes part in drills during NFL football...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) takes part in drills during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks, handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that Hall will start Sunday against Green Bay, benching Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings (7-8) to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

Hall was the first sub summoned for Kirk Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon on Oct. 29 in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Hall, a fifth-round draft pick from BYU, started the following week at Atlanta with Mullens sidelined by a back injury. Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter that put Joshua Dobbs into action. Dobbs made four starts before a healthy Mullens took over.

Hall is 8 for 10 for 101 yards passing and one sack plus four rushes for 10 yards this season.

The Vikings need to win their last two games and have either the Rams or the Seahawks lose once to get the last wild-card spot in the NFC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

Logan Pietila scored the game-winner for MTU, Dec. 28, 2023.
Huskies advance to GLI title game with comeback OT win
Baraga won 49-43, advancing to the championship game of the 2023 Irontown Holiday Bash.
Baraga girls defeat Kingsford
Michigan Tech came back from a two-goal third-period deficit.
Huskies advance to GLI title game with comeback OT win
Harbaugh, Michigan savor trip to Disneyland after wild journey to CFP Rose Bowl semifinal
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey