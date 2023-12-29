UP Children’s Museum to host annual Elementary Ball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Elementary Ball is back for the 24th year.

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has been hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party and ball drop since 1999.

It will feature party hats, cookies from Super One Foods and music by a DJ.

Jim Edwards, UP Children’s Museum education coordinator, said this event is fun for the family to have together.

“It’s been a lot of fun because it’s been proven to be a party for the kids who can then forgive their adults for having their own party later at night while they’re asleep, or hopefully asleep,” said Edwards. “It’s a nice warm, safe place to let rip for an hour and a half, two hours. We found that being together was important. We’re not segregating groups to celebrate New Year because of the nature of the party. This is a party where they can all just have fun, roll around together.”

The party will be on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Admission is $5 per child, adults are free.

