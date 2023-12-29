Take a look at some of this year’s biggest viral videos

(Gray News) - What better way to ring in the new year than to wring out a collection of the year’s oddest, wildest and quirkiest viral and trending videos of 2023.

Attached is a video that includes highlights of the biggest viral videos of 2023, including a podcast that became a pod-crash when a pair of Houston show hosts had their spotlight suddenly stolen by an unscripted car crash. They were not hurt.

Security video from Canada caught a pair of thieves taking a short cut in a stolen car through a closed mall. It was like a scene from “The Blues Brothers” but with significantly less singing and dancing. Arrests were later made in connection with the afterhours shopping spree.

A heart-stopping dashcam video showed a car nearly hitting a pair of school bus riders in North Carolina. The bus’s driver is heard on the video understandably freaking out. Thankfully, the kids were OK, and police arrested the driver, who they said already had a suspended license.

Police were shocked to see a dog in the driver's seat of this car in Slovakia. (Source: Police of the Slovak Republic/CNN)

Speaking of unfit drivers, Slovakian authorities were doggone dumbfounded, going viral with a now legendary traffic cam still of a dog captured behind the wheel of a speeding car. The driver told police the dog had jumped in his lap against his wishes. The dog didn’t tell anyone anything because he’s a dog.

Viral videos involving animals included a couple of wild ones in Australia: a battle between a man and a beefy kangaroo, as well as a windsurfer left with a whale of a tale to tell after he got nailed by a breaching behemoth.

There were some whoopsie-daisies, like a cattle car of cows that inexplicably started dropping one by one onto a busy North Carolina road. and a marathon runner in Atlanta that was left kicking herself after making a wrong turn in the home stretch of a race she was leading.

A Boston cop went viral after taking a tumble down a city park slide, and “tumble” may be underselling it. The officer received minor injuries.

But a favorite feel-good story of the year had to be “George of the jumbotron,” a 4-year old hockey spectator who became a legend in an instant when a jumbotron operator kept zeroing in on him at his first Detroit Red Wings match and the crowd couldn’t get enough, delivering ever-growing cheers for little George but jeers for anyone else.

It was win-win. A team got itself an adorable new mascot, and a kid was crowned a king.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.