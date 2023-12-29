Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform at The Crib

The group of professional musicians performed at The Crib.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coffee shop visitors enjoyed live classical music by the Superior String Alliance Chamber Players.

The group of professional musicians performed at The Crib Friday. One musician said they wanted to share music together in a public space.

Danielle Simandl, SSA Executive Director, said it was a nice and relaxed vibe.

“Mostly our chill stuff happens at farmers markets, Music on Third Street,” said Simandl. “Obviously, we can’t do that in the wintertime, so this is a good, go-between. It’s a nice way to just invite people into the space that we’re playing music, and then people can still move freely and do what they want to do. "

Simandl said the Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform once a month at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette.

