Sunny Friday with light snow for New Year’s Eve

For those traveling for the upcoming holiday conditions are looking ideal for today and most of tomorrow. But chances of snow are in the forecast starting late Saturday in the western counties. Throughout Saturday night now moves eastward and lingers into most of Sunday with the most snow set to be in the western and central counties. Snow mostly wraps up as we ring in the new year but some could see some light flurries.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the afternoon; snow chances start in the west late

>Highs: Low 30s west, Mid to High 30s elsewhere

New Year’s Eve: Light scattered snow showers throughout the day; tapers off late

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy in the morning; clearing skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered in the afternoon

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy skies; light lake effect snow in the northern counties

>Highs: Upper 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.